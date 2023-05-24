Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati Sells 11,531 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,205,282.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

