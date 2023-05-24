Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Haemonetics worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.