Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Qualys worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,474 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

