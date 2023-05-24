Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pool worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Pool by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Pool by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Pool by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $338.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.07 and its 200-day moving average is $341.56.

Pool Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

