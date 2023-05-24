LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 115,300 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of LKQ worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at $63,893,392.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.38%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

