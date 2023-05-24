Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of PotlatchDeltic worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $56.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Stories

