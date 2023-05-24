Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Cogent Communications worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CCOI stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,209,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

