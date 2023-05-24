Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.40 Million Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Lancaster Colony worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LANC opened at $206.62 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

