Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Buys 7,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $23,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,158. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 13,121 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,373.25.

On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,598.25.

On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $1,262.25.

On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $71,430.12.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

