Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,036 shares of company stock worth $3,469,694. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

NYSE SSD opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $128.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

