Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 212,051 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.93% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $90,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Insider Activity

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company's stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

