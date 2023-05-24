Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $89.52 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $89,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FR opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

