Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 571,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Frontline worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Frontline by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 78,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Frontline by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 199.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

