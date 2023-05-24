Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,404 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,087,000 after purchasing an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,927,000 after purchasing an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 47.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after buying an additional 85,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $169.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.81.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.