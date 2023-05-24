Darryl J. Fess Purchases 5,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CEO Darryl J. Fess purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

BRKL stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.