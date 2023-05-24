Tracy Ann Feanny Sells 406 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LSCC stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after acquiring an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after buying an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
