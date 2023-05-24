Kevin A. Stephens Acquires 420 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $157.49 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

