Olivier Marie Sells 1,515 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $12,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 2,572 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $21,501.92.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 214 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $2,240.58.

On Monday, March 20th, Olivier Marie sold 958 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $9,733.28.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Olivier Marie sold 1,137 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $13,041.39.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

