Insider Selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) CEO Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Articles

