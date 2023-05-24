David Andrew Borrmann Buys 500 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $4,508.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,290.00.

On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann purchased 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

On Friday, April 28th, David Andrew Borrmann purchased 6,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SFST opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 62,098 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 658.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.