Travis Reese Acquires 200 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) EVP Travis Reese purchased 200 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.70 per share, for a total transaction of $15,140.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,351 shares in the company, valued at $934,970.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $720.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.