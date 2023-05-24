NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL) Insider Anthony Brown Buys 10,000 Shares

NobleOak Life Limited (ASX:NOL – Get Rating) insider Anthony Brown purchased 10,000 shares of NobleOak Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$17,500.00 ($11,666.67).

Anthony Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Anthony Brown purchased 1,191 shares of NobleOak Life stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.86 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$2,215.26 ($1,476.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

NobleOak Life Company Profile

NobleOak Life Limited manufactures and distributes life insurance products in Australia. The company offers term death, total and permanent disability, trauma, and income protection and business expenses insurance products. It sells its products through direct-to-market and alliance partners, as well as strategic partner channels.

