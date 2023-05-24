Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,792 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.3 %

TRU stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

