Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 50,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,857,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,241.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 22.07 and a quick ratio of 22.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,465,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

