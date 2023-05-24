Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 1,079 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,184.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

New Relic Price Performance

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Relic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 205,317 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in New Relic by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Relic by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

