Carmen Orr Sells 8,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yelp Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

