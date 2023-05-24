Howard Bernard Culang Sells 12,975 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

