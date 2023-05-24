Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Trading cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.9 %

FL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

