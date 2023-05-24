Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.
FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Trading cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.
Foot Locker Trading Down 1.9 %
FL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.