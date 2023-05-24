Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 11,232 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $343,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,557.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $325,728.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Peter Butterfield sold 376 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $10,155.76.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Peter Butterfield sold 3,626 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $95,726.40.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

