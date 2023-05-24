Bradley Sitko Acquires 1,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.

Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

