Bradley Sitko Acquires 1,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.
XOMA Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.
XOMA Announces Dividend
XOMA Company Profile
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
