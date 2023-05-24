Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Purchases 14,122 Shares of Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$24,544.04 ($16,362.69).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flagship Investments alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 16,671 shares of Flagship Investments stock.

Flagship Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.