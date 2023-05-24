Paul J. Fego Sells 4,304 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.