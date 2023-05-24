Bradley Sitko Acquires 1,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko bought 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $212.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.84. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $32.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 774.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.65%. On average, research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on XOMA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 253,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,682,000 after buying an additional 80,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in XOMA by 254.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

