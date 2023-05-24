Vicki R. Palmer Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) Director Vicki R. Palmer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $22,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,063. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:FHN opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $209,132,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $133,345,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $81,416,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,189 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

