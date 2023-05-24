Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Director Mitchell I. Quain Purchases 40,000 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,099.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRRP opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

