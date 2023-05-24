B Francis Saul II Acquires 750 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B Francis Saul II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, B Francis Saul II purchased 5,145 shares of Saul Centers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.29 per share, with a total value of $171,277.05.

On Thursday, March 23rd, B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00.

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $845.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

