Peter Johns Buys 188,650 Shares of AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Stock

AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL – Get Rating) insider Peter Johns purchased 188,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$27,920.20 ($18,613.47).

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Johns purchased 271,950 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$41,608.35 ($27,738.90).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Peter Johns purchased 294 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$44.10 ($29.40).

On Monday, May 1st, Peter Johns acquired 64,203 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$8,667.41 ($5,778.27).

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Peter Johns purchased 25,797 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$3,482.60 ($2,321.73).

On Thursday, April 20th, Peter Johns acquired 127,853 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,538.69 ($12,359.12).

On Friday, March 3rd, Peter Johns sold 28,279 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09), for a total value of A$3,959.06 ($2,639.37).

On Monday, March 6th, Peter Johns sold 112,011 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total value of A$16,801.65 ($11,201.10).

On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Johns bought 108,638 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,493.37 ($8,328.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96.

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law firm in Australia. It offers family law services, such as separation, divorce, child custody, child support, spousal maintenance, property settlement, asset protect, and prenuptial agreement services. The company was formerly known as Navigator Resources Limited and changed its name to AF Legal Group Limited in May 2019.

