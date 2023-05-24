David W. Heard Buys 6,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

INFN opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 595.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Infinera by 166.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,553,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Infinera by 69.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,228,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Infinera by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,489,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,161 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

