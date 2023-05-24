David W. Heard Buys 6,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Infinera Stock Down 0.2 %
INFN opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
