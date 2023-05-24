Elixir Energy Limited (ASX:EXR) Insider Purchases A$31,200.00 in Stock

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX:EXR – Get Rating) insider Neil Young bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,200.00 ($20,800.00).

Elixir Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.49 and a quick ratio of 19.22.

Get Elixir Energy alerts:

About Elixir Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Elixir Energy Limited operates as a natural gas and hydrogen exploration and development company in Australia, Mongolia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Nomgon project, a coal-bed methane production sharing contract covering an area of approximately 30,000 square kilometers located to the north of the Mongolian/Chinese border.

Receive News & Ratings for Elixir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.