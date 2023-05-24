Dennis E. Dominic Purchases 1,000 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Stock

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) Director Dennis E. Dominic purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $33,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,230.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $87.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $747.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.29%.

AE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Featured Stories

