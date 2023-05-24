Rudolph V. Renda Acquires 4,667 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,409.41. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,866,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,822,150.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southland Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLND opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95.

Get Southland alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Southland in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southland in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southland Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Southland in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.