Kendall Larsen Acquires 104,166 Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC) Stock

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) CEO Kendall Larsen bought 104,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $46,874.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,471.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VHC opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. VirnetX Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.
