Rudolph V. Renda Buys 5,053 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Stock

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 5,053 shares of Southland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $43,455.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,873,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,313,458.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southland Price Performance

NASDAQ SLND opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95.

Get Southland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Southland in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Southland

Southland Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000.

(Get Rating)

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.