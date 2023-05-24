Michael Weckenbrock Sells 1,600 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $178,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HMN opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -123.58 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -507.69%.

HMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,062,000 after buying an additional 646,999 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 123,432 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 137,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

