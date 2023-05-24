Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 1,387 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $39,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $442.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in OneWater Marine by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OneWater Marine by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in OneWater Marine by 81.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OneWater Marine by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.