Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 39,300 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $36,549.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,366.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Star Equity Stock Performance

STRRP stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

