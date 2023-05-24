Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 39,300 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 39,300 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $36,549.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,050,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,366.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STRR stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.88. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 16.11%. Research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the business of healthcare and construction. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments. The Healthcare segment offers imaging systems, qualified personnel, radiopharmaceuticals, licensing services, and logistics. The Construction segment manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, other engineered wood products, and supplies general contractors with building materials.

