Trinity Tvl X, Llc Sells 13,766 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $41,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ThredUp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $293.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TDUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

