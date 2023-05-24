Peter Hirsch Sells 1,397 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $147,148.32.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $366,990.20.

BlackLine Trading Down 4.2 %

BlackLine stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.