HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Robert E. James Acquires 2,500 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HTBI opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 195,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

